Aanand L Rai isn't stressing over ₹84cr lawsuit for 'Tere Ishk Mein'
Director Aanand L Rai has brushed off Eros International's massive ₹84 crore lawsuit against his new film Tere Ishk Mein, which they claim is being wrongly promoted as a "spiritual sequel" to Raanjhanaa.
Rai called the legal drama just "part of life" in the film business, saying, "Anyone can say anything about anything at any time. It's not something to be taken too seriously."
What's the fight about?
Eros says they own all rights to Raanjhanaa—including characters and sequels—and argue that Tere Ishk Mein copies elements from their movie.
They point out that Zeeshan Ayyub returns as Murari and Dhanush's new character feels like a reboot of Kundan Shankar.
Even after legal warnings last year, promos kept calling it a spiritual sequel.
Now, Rai and other parties named in the suit, including Netflix and T-Series, are facing the Bombay High Court—but for now, he seems pretty unfazed by it all.