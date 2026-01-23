Aanand L Rai isn't stressing over ₹84cr lawsuit for 'Tere Ishk Mein'

What's the fight about?

Eros says they own all rights to Raanjhanaa—including characters and sequels—and argue that Tere Ishk Mein copies elements from their movie.

They point out that Zeeshan Ayyub returns as Murari and Dhanush's new character feels like a reboot of Kundan Shankar.

Even after legal warnings last year, promos kept calling it a spiritual sequel.

Now, Rai and other parties named in the suit, including Netflix and T-Series, are facing the Bombay High Court—but for now, he seems pretty unfazed by it all.