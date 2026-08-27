'The Social Reckoning' trailer puts social media giants on trial
What's the story
The new trailer for The Social Reckoning, directed by Aaron Sorkin, has been released. The film is a companion piece to the Oscar-nominated film The Social Network and will be released on October 9. It stars Jeremy Strong as Mark Zuckerberg and Mikey Madison as whistleblower Frances Haugen. The story follows Haugen's journey to expose Facebook's hidden truths with the help of Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz (Jeremy Allen White).
Trailer highlights
Trailer explores cost of holding on to your integrity
The trailer opens with Horwitz saying, "I'm an investigative reporter, and that guy and this company are playing an unprecedented role in our lives."
The clip explores how much responsibility should social media giants carry, ethics and morals involving such corporations, and the cost of holding on to your integrity.
It also stars Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin, Billy Magnussen, and Bill Burr.
Film details
Production details
The film will delve into the controversial role of Facebook in society, as seen through Horwitz's eyes.
Zuckerberg is shown as a "free speech absolutist" who denies lying about Facebook's effects on society.
The film is produced by Sorkin, Todd Black, Peter Rice, and Stuart Besser, with Lauren Lohman, Roger McNamee, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Broderick Johnson, and Andrew A. Kosove serving as executive producers.