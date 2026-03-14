Aarthy shares family vacation photos; Sivakarthikeyan is all smiles
Entertainment
After his film Thaai Kizhavi became a hit, Sivakarthikeyan took some well-deserved time off with his wife Aarthy and their children in Singapore.
Aarthy shared cheerful photos on Instagram, writing, "When the kids get their spring break, I get sore feet, big smiles and a camera roll full of memories."
They appear to be enjoying their vacation in Singapore.
On work front, SK is busy with upcoming productions
Thaai Kizhavi was Sivakarthikeyan's personal tribute to the women in his life: his mom, sister, and wife.
At the film's success meet, he thanked his team and promised smarter budgeting for future projects under SK Productions.
Up next: SK Productions is working on its 10th film, a youth-focused story by debut director Ammamuthu Surya, with casting set to start soon.