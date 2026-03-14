Aarthy shares family vacation photos; Sivakarthikeyan is all smiles Entertainment Mar 14, 2026

After his film Thaai Kizhavi became a hit, Sivakarthikeyan took some well-deserved time off with his wife Aarthy and their children in Singapore.

Aarthy shared cheerful photos on Instagram, writing, "When the kids get their spring break, I get sore feet, big smiles and a camera roll full of memories."

They appear to be enjoying their vacation in Singapore.