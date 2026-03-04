Abhijeet appeals for son's return from Dubai, deletes post later

Renowned playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has appealed to the Government of India to help bring his son, Jay Bhattacharya, back from Dubai . The appeal comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia and travel disruptions due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. In an emotional Instagram post, Bhattacharya wrote about his distress over Jay being stuck in Dubai and requested urgent government intervention for his safe return.

Post details Bhattacharya tagged several government officials and airlines in his post Bhattacharya's Instagram post read, "My son Jay Bhattacharya is currently stuck in Dubai, and as a father, this is an incredibly distressing time for our family." He further added, "I sincerely request the Government of India and the Ministry of External Affairs to kindly look into his situation and help ensure his safe return to India at the earliest." The singer tagged several government officials and airlines in his post. However, he later deleted it.

Regional conflict Israel strikes Iran, escalating tensions in West Asia The appeal comes amid a serious military escalation in the region, with Israel conducting "preventive" missile strikes on Iran. These strikes have reportedly caused massive explosions in Tehran and further intensified tensions between Israel and Iran. The long-standing shadow conflict between the two nations has escalated into direct military confrontations now. Many Gulf countries have now become targets of Iran's attack.

