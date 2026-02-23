What makes Rima Das's 'Not a Hero' special?

Acclaimed filmmaker Rima Das's latest feature, Not a Hero, has bagged the Crystal Bear Special Mention at the 2026 Berlin International Film Festival. The film was screened in the Generation Kplus Competition section and also marked its world premiere. This is Das's third film to be screened at Berlinale; her previous work, Bulbul Can Sing, also received a Special Mention in the Generation 14plus section in 2019.

Jury statement Jury lauded the film's emotional journey The Generation Kplus Children's Jury, comprising Walter Moritz Arndt, Gustav Arnz, Rosa Sophie Krasznahorkai, Thabani Dabulamanzi, Vera Marsh, Emir Efe Ozeren, and Alma Sofia Villanueva Bullemer, who chose the Crystal Bear recipients, gave a statement. "A normal boy from the city suddenly has to find his way in the countryside. There he discovers life and finds new friends." "A funny film with great actors that takes us on an emotional adventure," they said per The Hollywood Reporter India.

Film's theme Here's what happens in 'Not a Hero' Perhaps what makes the film special is its young protagonist, navigating an unfamiliar countryside world that subtly reshapes his understanding of strength, masculinity, and belonging. The film's official synopsis reads: "Exiled from city comforts to his ancestral village, a boy encounters his distant aunt, befriends a horse and joins wild local children on untamed adventures - discovering the beauty of life and a courage he never knew he had."

Director's statement This recognition is deeply meaningful to me: Das Reacting to the win, Das said, "This recognition is deeply meaningful to me. Not a Hero was made by listening closely and trusting children, their quiet strength, their courage, and their right to choose who they want to become." "I'm grateful to the Generation jury, the Generation team and the audiences who received the film with such openness and care."

Actor's reaction Here's how the film's lead actor reacted Lead actor Bhuman Bhargav Das, who plays Mivan, said he was thrilled by the response. "We had amazing screenings with so many people watching and a lot of children like me too came to watch. They were sharing their thoughts, appreciating the film." "This win feels beautiful because it means that people are listening to children like me and caring about what we feel."