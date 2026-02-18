Abundantia, InVideo invest ₹100cr in AI-powered film studio

Abundantia is handling the creative side—funding development, talent, and production—while InVideo brings in the tech muscle with AI systems and infrastructure. The films will hit theaters first, then head to streaming platforms, all backed by captive funding and pre-sales. The goal: make filmmaking smoother by combining both companies' strengths.

Human stories at the core

The focus is still on human-led stories—think sci-fi, Indian culture, and personal tales—with AI tools helping bring them to life.

As Vikram Malhotra from Abundantia puts it: "The audience doesn't care whether it's AI, animation, live action or hybrid. They want stories that entertain and deliver value."

Sanket Shah of InVideo adds that finding great talent is their biggest challenge right now—not the tech itself.