Actor head dies at 72 from pneumonia complications, daughters confirm
Entertainment
Anthony Head, the British actor who played unforgettable roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso, has passed away at 72 from pneumonia complications.
His daughters, Emily and Daisy, shared on Friday that he died peacefully and asked for privacy as they grieve.
Daughters praise head's career and fatherhood
Emily and Daisy called their dad an extraordinary father and said it was "an honor and a privilege" to be his daughters.
They spoke about how much he loved his decades-long career, collaborating with talented people, and being part of shows that meant a lot to fans.
Even though he's gone, they find comfort knowing his work will keep inspiring others.