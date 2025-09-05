Actor Rajesh Keshav shows early signs of neurological recovery
Malayalam actor and TV host Rajesh Keshav is slowly recovering after a sudden cardiac arrest in Kochi on August 24, 2024.
He collapsed at a hotel right after a film event, was quickly revived, and rushed for emergency treatment.
The incident left him with some brain injury due to lack of oxygen.
Update on his health
Keshav is off the ventilator and breathing on his own, with stable blood pressure and early signs of neurological recovery—doctors have noted minor but sustained responses to painful stimuli.
He's had a tracheostomy to help him breathe long-term without machines, and remains under close watch in intensive care.
While he's still serious, there's cautious hope for further improvement.
Malayalam film industry rallies behind Keshav
The news has sparked an outpouring of support from fans and the Malayalam film community across Kerala.
Known for his roles in movies and TV shows, Keshav's health scare has brought people together hoping for his steady recovery.