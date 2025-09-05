Giorgio Armani, the designer behind relaxed tailoring, dies at 91

Armani's legacy lives on through his foundation

Born in Piacenza in 1934, Armani left medical school to work as a window dresser before learning the ropes from designer Nino Cerruti.

He launched his own label with Sergio Galeotti in 1975 and shot to global fame after dressing Richard Gere for American Gigolo (1980).

Known for reshaping both men's and women's fashion with softer silhouettes and luxe suits, Armani fiercely protected his brand's independence.

His legacy lives on through the Giorgio Armani Foundation, which keeps his creative vision alive.