Giorgio Armani, the designer behind relaxed tailoring, dies at 91
Giorgio Armani, the visionary behind relaxed tailoring and iconic power suits, passed away peacefully on September 4 at age 91.
His family and team say they're heartbroken but committed to carrying forward his legacy.
Armani's privately owned brand—spanning clothing, beauty, and hospitality—brings in €2.3 billion a year.
Born in Piacenza in 1934, Armani left medical school to work as a window dresser before learning the ropes from designer Nino Cerruti.
He launched his own label with Sergio Galeotti in 1975 and shot to global fame after dressing Richard Gere for American Gigolo (1980).
Known for reshaping both men's and women's fashion with softer silhouettes and luxe suits, Armani fiercely protected his brand's independence.
His legacy lives on through the Giorgio Armani Foundation, which keeps his creative vision alive.