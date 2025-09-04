Next Article
Karan Johar on casting newcomers: 'Every film has own journey'
At a Mumbai event, Karan Johar shared his thoughts on how every film has its own unique journey—no matter who stars in it.
He pointed out that both newcomers and established actors need to be in sync with the film's vision, saying, "Every film has its own destiny and story."
Johar praises 'Saiyaara' stars Panday, Padda
Johar also praised Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda for their breakout roles in Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, which released in July. He noted how the film turned them into superstars.
Saiyaara is set for a wider release on Netflix this September, so if you missed it in theaters, now's your chance to catch up.