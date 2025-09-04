Next Article
'Shark Tank' Ashneer Grover returns as host in new competition series
Heads up, reality TV fans!
Ashneer Grover, known for Shark Tank India, is back as the host and mentor in Rise and Fall—a new competition series landing on Amazon MX Player from September 6, 2025.
Contestants will go head-to-head in tough challenges and face off in personal rivalries, all under Grover's sharp guidance.
Contestants will be put through intense tasks testing their resilience
Inspired by a Romanian format, the show puts contestants through intense tasks that test their resilience and strategy.
It's designed to keep you hooked with its mix of competition, drama, and stories of ambition—perfect if you love seeing people push their limits and grow along the way.