Want to buy Indiana Jones's whip? Bid starts at $500K Entertainment Sep 04, 2025

Ever wanted to own something straight out of your favorite movie?

From September 4-6, 2025, Propstore is hosting a huge online auction in Los Angeles with over 1,000 lots, including original props, costumes, and memorabilia from classic sci-fi, adventure, and fantasy films—altogether likely to raise tens of millions of dollars.