Want to buy Indiana Jones's whip? Bid starts at $500K
Ever wanted to own something straight out of your favorite movie?
From September 4-6, 2025, Propstore is hosting a huge online auction in Los Angeles with over 1,000 lots, including original props, costumes, and memorabilia from classic sci-fi, adventure, and fantasy films—altogether likely to raise tens of millions of dollars.
Other items include Batman's suit and Barbarella's catsuit
The star item is Darth Vader's hero lightsaber from The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi—valued at up to $3 million.
You'll also find Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones whip (estimated value $500,000), the Men in Black neuralyzer ($150K), plus iconic costumes like Michael Keaton's Batman suit and Jane Fonda's Barbarella catsuit.
A chance to own pieces of film history
This is one of the biggest sales ever for original movie memorabilia.
Whether you're a collector or just a fan, it's a rare chance to actually own pieces of film history—no museum visit required.