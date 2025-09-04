Next Article
Did Bollywood turn its back on Govinda? Pahlaj Nihalani speaks
Producer Pahlaj Nihalani claims that people within Bollywood deliberately derailed Govinda's career after his hit film Partner with Salman Khan back in 2007.
Even though Govinda was a huge star in the '90s, Nihalani believes industry insiders blocked his projects and opportunities.
Nihalani states films were abruptly canceled
Nihalani shared that several films with Govinda—including one with Priyanka Chopra—were suddenly scrapped after Partner.
He pushed back against rumors about Govinda being unprofessional, stating that Govinda was always punctual and had even shot for him as early as 6am.
He also echoed Sunita Ahuja's view that the industry can be transactional and doesn't always support its own when things get tough.