Did Bollywood turn its back on Govinda? Pahlaj Nihalani speaks

Nihalani states films were abruptly canceled

Nihalani shared that several films with Govinda—including one with Priyanka Chopra—were suddenly scrapped after Partner.

He pushed back against rumors about Govinda being unprofessional, stating that Govinda was always punctual and had even shot for him as early as 6am.

He also echoed Sunita Ahuja's view that the industry can be transactional and doesn't always support its own when things get tough.