Actor Rajinikanth hoped Bhatia would return to 'Jailer 2' song
Entertainment
Rajinikanth shared that he hoped to see Tamannaah Bhatia return for a song in Jailer 2, just like she did in the first film.
But Nelson politely declined, saying, "I can't keep it just because you like it, sir."
Rajinikanth agreed, highlighting that audience happiness always comes first: "I'm still in the field because I'm doing what audiences are loving."
Rajinikanth credits audiences for longevity
Rajinikanth pointed out that putting viewers above everything else is why his career has lasted so long.
He said, "I'm still in the field because I'm doing what audiences are loving."
The movie hits theaters on October 15, 2026.