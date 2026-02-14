Adah Sharma reveals her weird Valentine's Day date

Actor Adah Sharma shared a quirky story about her Valentine's Day date. When her date asked about a mysterious dabba (box), she joked, "I've been collecting human teeth and bones for over 150 years, powdered and stored in dabba."

Sharma invited her date home to meet her family Sharma had been chatting with this guy for six months before meeting up for lunch. Afterward, she invited him home to meet her mom and grandma.

While they were talking on the balcony at sunset, he said he wanted to drink tea and mentioned that he would make his own tea.

He ran out of the house, leaving his shoes behind While he was preparing his tea and inspecting a dabba, he nervously asked if she'd powder his teeth and bones too.

Sharma replied, "I don't do such personal things with people I hadn't known for a long time."

He ran out of the house, leaving his shoes behind.