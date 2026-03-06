Adam Sandler's manager Sanford Wernick (86) dies after brief illness

Sanford "Sandy" Wernick, a renowned Hollywood talent manager and senior executive VP at Brillstein Entertainment Partners, has died at the age of 86. His family confirmed to Deadline that he passed on Thursday (local time) in Rancho Mirage after a brief illness. The family is planning private services in Palm Desert and a memorial celebration in Los Angeles later.

Career highlights His career in Hollywood Wernick began his career as a manager in the 1970s, representing several high-profile clients, including Adam Sandler, Lorne Michaels, Tim Herlihy, Jeff Ross, Colin Quinn, and Rob Schneider. He was also an executive producer and co-creator of Def Comedy Jam. His work extended to packaging and producing shows like Saturday Night Live, The Muppet Show, The Sopranos, Just Shoot Me!, Alf, and The Goldbergs.

Film contributions He was the inspiration behind Sandler's film 'Sandy Wexler' Wernick served as an executive producer on several of Sandler's films, including Billy Madison (1995), Bulletproof (1996), Happy Gilmore (1996), and The Wedding Singer (1998). In 2017, he was immortalized by Sandler in the Netflix film Sandy Wexler. The movie tells the story of a talent manager hustling in 1994 Los Angeles, trying to make a young singer named Courtney, played by Jennifer Hudson, into a star. Wernick also made a cameo appearance in the film.

