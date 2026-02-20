BMC issues show-cause notice to 'Dhurandhar' team, not blacklisted yet

Official statement

'The studio cannot be blacklisted yet unless...'

Municipal Commissioner of BMC, Bhushan Gagrani, told Bombay Times, "The studio cannot be blacklisted yet unless we hear their side of the story, so they are in talks with the BMC." "We are proud of the film and entertainment industry that resides in Mumbai, and we want to see them flourish, but not at the cost of the safety of our citizens." "I am positive that this will be resolved."