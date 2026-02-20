BMC issues show-cause notice to 'Dhurandhar' team, not blacklisted yet
What's the story
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has served a show-cause notice to the makers of Dhurandhar 2, including director Aditya Dhar and producer Lokesh Dhar's banner, B62 Studios. The action comes after allegations of safety norm violations during a recent shoot in Mumbai. The crew reportedly shot on an old building terrace and used two generator vans with gas cylinders without the necessary permissions.
Official statement
'The studio cannot be blacklisted yet unless...'
Municipal Commissioner of BMC, Bhushan Gagrani, told Bombay Times, "The studio cannot be blacklisted yet unless we hear their side of the story, so they are in talks with the BMC." "We are proud of the film and entertainment industry that resides in Mumbai, and we want to see them flourish, but not at the cost of the safety of our citizens." "I am positive that this will be resolved."
Safety breach
Crew sought permissions but violated rules
Despite seeking necessary permissions to shoot in South Mumbai locations and assuring BMC of precautionary measures, the Dhurandhar 2 crew violated rules. They used gas cylinders on set for cooking, which was against regulations. The Mumbai police had to intervene when the team was caught burning torches in a high-security zone. Meanwhile, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, among others. Dhurandhar 2 is set to release on March 19.