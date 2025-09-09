After 'Gadar 2,' Anil Sharma-Sunny Deol to collaborate on 'Coal King'

Meanwhile, here's what else is keeping Deol and Sharma busy

Deol's schedule is packed—he's filming a Netflix action movie with Sidharth Malhotra, working on an Excel Entertainment thriller, and gearing up to play Lord Hanuman in Ramayana when it resumes shooting in late 2025.

Decisions about Coal King will likely be made by the end of 2025, with the film possibly materializing in 2026.

Meanwhile, Sharma is busy developing Gadar 3 to continue Tara Singh and Sakina's story after Gadar 2's massive box office run.