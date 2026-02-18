After pollution-packed winter, film shoots resume in Delhi
After a pollution-packed winter, Delhi's film scene is picking up again.
With the air finally clearing, five film crews have applied to shoot around the city since January, and one project has already started rolling under Delhi's 2022 Film Policy.
'Naagzilla' is already shooting at metro stations
Naagzilla—starring Kartik Aaryan and Shreelila—is shooting at hotspots like Connaught Place and metro stations.
Other filmmakers are lining up for spots like Chandni Chowk.
Thanks to a single-window system, getting shoot permits now takes just 15 days.
Plans to boost animation, VFX, and gaming
Delhi expects over 20 film shoot applications this year after allocating ₹3.01 crore last year for implementing the film policy.
The government also wants to boost animation, gaming, VFX, and comics by launching a regional creative tech center with national partners.
Steps are also being planned to link Delhi's e-film clearance system with the ministry's India Cine Hub.