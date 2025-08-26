AI in kitchens? End of cooking, humanity: Chef Gaggan Anand

Gaggan isn't just any chef—he started out at Taj Palace in Delhi and now runs a Bangkok restaurant that's won Asia's Best Restaurant four times and grabbed two Michelin stars. He's seen Indian food culture evolve globally and loves how more Indians are dining at top international spots.

Why chef is against AI in food prep

Gaggan is all for using AI to fight diseases or hunger, but when it comes to food, he draws the line.

For him, cooking connects us to our roots and family recipes.

As he puts it, "I'm a massive analog guy living in a digital world," and he emphasizes the importance of keeping culinary traditions alive—even as tech keeps moving forward.