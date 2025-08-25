'Thunderbolts' streaming on Disney+ from tomorrow: Here's how to watch

Plot of 'Thunderbolts'

The movie brings back fan favorites like Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), recruited by Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) for a mission with some unexpected twists.

If you missed it in theaters or want more, the digital release also comes with deleted scenes as bonus content—perfect for a Marvel binge night.