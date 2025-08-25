Next Article
'Thunderbolts' streaming on Disney+ from tomorrow: Here's how to watch
Thunderbolts, Marvel's latest anti-hero team-up, starts streaming on Disney+ from August 27 at midnight ET (9pm PT on August 26).
After hitting theaters in May and earning $382 million worldwide (but falling short of box office expectations), the film still scored an impressive 88% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Critics praised its blend of humor and darker themes.
Plot of 'Thunderbolts'
The movie brings back fan favorites like Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), recruited by Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) for a mission with some unexpected twists.
If you missed it in theaters or want more, the digital release also comes with deleted scenes as bonus content—perfect for a Marvel binge night.