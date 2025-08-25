Next Article
'And Just Like That...': Will Carrie return for more chapters?
Carrie Bradshaw's story in HBO Max's And Just Like That... just wrapped up its latest season, but her future isn't set in stone.
Executive producer Elisa Zuritsky teased that Carrie could return, saying, "She's alive, so it could happen."
With Sarah Jessica Parker and showrunner Michael Patrick King still creatively involved, more chapters might be possible.
Final episode shows Carrie embracing independence
The final episode shows Carrie embracing independence, a theme echoed in her book's epilog.
Zuritsky called this a "beautiful punctuation mark to a life well lived."
While King hinted the series might be done for now, Parker described her exit as a "farewell"—leaving fans with hope that this isn't truly the last we'll see of Carrie.