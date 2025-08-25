#NewsBytesRecommends: 'Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra': Explore Wayfarer Universe Entertainment Aug 25, 2025

"Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra" is a Malayalam fantasy thriller about Chandra (Kalyani Priyadarshan), who starts a night job at a Bangalore cafe and quickly grabs the attention of two locals, Sunny and Venu.

As Sunny gets drawn into her mysterious vibe, he becomes curious about the mystery surrounding her.

The film also treats fans to cameo appearances by Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan, and Sunny Wayne.