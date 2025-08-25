Next Article
#NewsBytesRecommends: 'Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra': Explore Wayfarer Universe
"Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra" is a Malayalam fantasy thriller about Chandra (Kalyani Priyadarshan), who starts a night job at a Bangalore cafe and quickly grabs the attention of two locals, Sunny and Venu.
As Sunny gets drawn into her mysterious vibe, he becomes curious about the mystery surrounding her.
The film also treats fans to cameo appearances by Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan, and Sunny Wayne.
Behind the scenes of 'Lokah'
Released on August 28, "Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra" kicks off the Wayfarer Cinematic Universe with more chapters on the way.
Directed by Dominic Arun and written by Santhy Balachandran, it's produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his Wayfarer Films banner—adding some extra star power behind the scenes.