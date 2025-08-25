Next Article
Lil Nas X arrested for battery, resisting arrest: Report
Lil Nas X (Montero Lamar Hill), 26, is facing four felony charges after being found walking naked on Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles early morning on August 21, 2025.
The charges include battery with injury on a police officer and resisting an executive officer, marking a sudden legal turn for the chart-topping rapper.
Lil Nas X's legal troubles
The incident, caught on camera, led to his arrest and a weekend spent in jail.
Known for his hit "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X now faces legal troubles that have drawn major media attention as fans wait to see how things unfold.