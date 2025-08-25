Kerala HC defers verdict on Vedan's anticipatory bail until Wednesday Entertainment Aug 25, 2025

The Kerala High Court has put off its verdict on whether Hirandas Murali—better known as Vedan—will get anticipatory bail.

He's facing accusations of sexually assaulting a woman doctor after allegedly promising marriage.

For now, his arrest is paused until Wednesday, when the court plans to announce its decision.

The complainant's lawyer recently asked for more time to share new evidence, including chat records.