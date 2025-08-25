Next Article
Kerala HC defers verdict on Vedan's anticipatory bail until Wednesday
The Kerala High Court has put off its verdict on whether Hirandas Murali—better known as Vedan—will get anticipatory bail.
He's facing accusations of sexually assaulting a woman doctor after allegedly promising marriage.
For now, his arrest is paused until Wednesday, when the court plans to announce its decision.
The complainant's lawyer recently asked for more time to share new evidence, including chat records.
State lawyers highlight Vedan's past legal troubles
While arguing against bail, state lawyers pointed out Vedan's previous run-ins with the law—he's faced drug charges before and was also booked for owning a leopard tooth pendant.
These past incidents were cited by the government's counsel while opposing his bail plea.