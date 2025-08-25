Next Article
'Not everyone who shares your blood...': Trishala Dutt's cryptic post
Trishala Dutt, daughter of Sanjay Dutt and late Richa Sharma, just posted an honest take on family and mental health.
She reminded everyone that being related doesn't mean someone gets to treat you badly or guilt-trip you.
As she put it, "Not everyone who shares your blood deserves a place in your life."
Trishala is a licensed psychotherapist
Trishala, who's a psychotherapist in the US, encouraged people to set boundaries—even with family—if it protects their peace.
She also called out parents who care more about appearances than how their kids actually feel.
Known for sharing mental health insights online, she recently got a sweet birthday shoutout from her dad Sanjay Dutt earlier this month.