'Not everyone who shares your blood...': Trishala Dutt's cryptic post Entertainment Aug 25, 2025

Trishala Dutt, daughter of Sanjay Dutt and late Richa Sharma, just posted an honest take on family and mental health.

She reminded everyone that being related doesn't mean someone gets to treat you badly or guilt-trip you.

As she put it, "Not everyone who shares your blood deserves a place in your life."