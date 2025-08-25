Next Article
YRF shelves Jr NTR's 'Agent Vikram' spin-off after 'War 2'
Yash Raj Films (YRF) has decided to shelve its planned Agent Vikram spin-off, which would have starred Jr NTR.
The move comes after War 2—featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR—didn't meet expectations at the box office, falling short of the ₹300 crore global mark.
With these results, YRF is rethinking its big Spy Universe plans for now.
Jr NTR left on good terms
Jr NTR reportedly supported the decision to drop the project and left on good terms.
Instead, YRF is turning its attention to other films like Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, set for release around Christmas 2025.