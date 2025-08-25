YRF shelves Jr NTR's 'Agent Vikram' spin-off after 'War 2' Entertainment Aug 25, 2025

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has decided to shelve its planned Agent Vikram spin-off, which would have starred Jr NTR.

The move comes after War 2—featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR—didn't meet expectations at the box office, falling short of the ₹300 crore global mark.

With these results, YRF is rethinking its big Spy Universe plans for now.