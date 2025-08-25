NewsBytes Brief: 'Love in Vietnam' trailer out; here's cast, crew Entertainment Aug 25, 2025

The trailer for Love in Vietnam is out, giving us a peek into a heartfelt musical romance.

Avneet Kaur and Shantanu Maheshwari play lovers who believe they're meant to be—until his character heads to Vietnam and meets Kha Ngan, sparking a new connection and leaving Kaur's character heartbroken.

The visuals are full of dreamy Vietnamese landscapes, with plenty of moments of love and longing.