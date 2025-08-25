NewsBytes Brief: 'Love in Vietnam' trailer out; here's cast, crew
The trailer for Love in Vietnam is out, giving us a peek into a heartfelt musical romance.
Avneet Kaur and Shantanu Maheshwari play lovers who believe they're meant to be—until his character heads to Vietnam and meets Kha Ngan, sparking a new connection and leaving Kaur's character heartbroken.
The visuals are full of dreamy Vietnamese landscapes, with plenty of moments of love and longing.
Film inspired by global bestseller
Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, the film is inspired by the global bestseller Madonna in a Fur Coat.
The cast also features Vietnamese star Kha Ngan (named one of Asia's 100 most beautiful women) plus veterans like Farida Jalal, Raj Babbar, and Gulshan Grover.
Love in Vietnam had its first screening at the Da Nang Asian Film Festival and lands in theaters on September 12, 2025.