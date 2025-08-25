Wamiqa Gabbi joins Rajkummar Rao in Ujjwal Nikam biopic

Gabbi and Rao's upcoming projects

This marks the sixth time Rao and producer Vijan are working together after hits like Stree and Made In China.

Beyond this project, Gabbi has Vishal Bhardwaj's Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and Bhooth Bangla coming up, while Rao is set for a film on Bhagat Singh.

Their previous pairing in Bhook Chuk Maaf has the makers looking to bring them back in a completely new space.