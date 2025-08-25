Next Article
Wamiqa Gabbi joins Rajkummar Rao in Ujjwal Nikam biopic
Wamiqa Gabbi is joining Rajkummar Rao in a new biopic about famous lawyer Ujjwal Nikam.
The film, directed by Avinash Arun and from filmmaker Dinesh Vijan, starts filming this October.
Both actors will prep with acting workshops next month to get into their roles.
The story will spotlight Nikam's work on major cases like the 1993 Bombay Blasts and 2008 Mumbai Train Attacks.
Gabbi and Rao's upcoming projects
This marks the sixth time Rao and producer Vijan are working together after hits like Stree and Made In China.
Beyond this project, Gabbi has Vishal Bhardwaj's Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and Bhooth Bangla coming up, while Rao is set for a film on Bhagat Singh.
Their previous pairing in Bhook Chuk Maaf has the makers looking to bring them back in a completely new space.