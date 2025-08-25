Next Article
'Upload' S04 on Prime Video: 'AI' and 'Afterlife' collide
Upload is back for its fourth and final season, streaming now on Prime Video.
Only four episodes this time, and the story picks up right where last season's wild cliffhanger left us—with two Nathans and a ton of questions.
Plot twists and cast of the show
This season finally reveals which Nathan survived, while a sentient AI shakes things up for everyone. Expect plenty of twists about humanity's future and the whole digital afterlife thing.
The main cast—Robbie Amell (Nathan), Andy Allo (Nora), Kevin Bigley (Luke), Allegra Edwards (Ingrid), Zainab Johnson (Aleesha), and Owen Daniels (A.I. Guy)—are all back for one last ride.