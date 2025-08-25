'Nothing wrong with reviewing film': Anupama on Paradha's reception Entertainment Aug 25, 2025

Anupama Parameswaran's latest film, Paradha, opened to modest numbers—about ₹40L in its first weekend—and negative reviews.

While her performance got some love, critics weren't kind to the movie overall.

Responding to this, Anupama pointed out how commercial films often get a pass while female-driven stories like hers face tougher criticism.

She said there is nothing wrong with reviewing the film, but felt there was no need to be so negative.