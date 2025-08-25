'Nothing wrong with reviewing film': Anupama on Paradha's reception
Anupama Parameswaran's latest film, Paradha, opened to modest numbers—about ₹40L in its first weekend—and negative reviews.
While her performance got some love, critics weren't kind to the movie overall.
Responding to this, Anupama pointed out how commercial films often get a pass while female-driven stories like hers face tougher criticism.
She said there is nothing wrong with reviewing the film, but felt there was no need to be so negative.
This is what 'Paradha' is about
Directed by Praveen Kandregula, Paradha tells the story of a village girl who's kicked out of her home for appearing in a magazine, challenging old-school veiling rules.
Some critics found the modern-day setting hard to buy into, but
if you're curious, Amazon Prime Video has picked up the digital rights and there are reports it will stream about a month after its theatrical run.