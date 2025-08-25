Next Article
'Ghaati': Anushka Shetty-Vikram Prabhu's film releases 'Dassora' song
The upcoming action drama Ghaati just released its second single, Dassora, and fans are loving it.
With music by Sagar Nagavelli and lyrics from ES Murthy, the song celebrates the spirit of the Ghaati community through energetic beats and heartfelt words.
The film is set to hit theaters on September 5.
More about the film
Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and starring Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu, Ghaati will be released across India in five languages—Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.
The story follows daring smuggling operations as the Ghaatis try to outsmart the police.
With strong visuals from Manojh Reddy Katasani and art direction by Thota Tharrani, the film promises an exciting ride that highlights courage and resilience.