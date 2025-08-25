'Ghaati': Anushka Shetty-Vikram Prabhu's film releases 'Dassora' song

More about the film

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and starring Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu, Ghaati will be released across India in five languages—Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

The story follows daring smuggling operations as the Ghaatis try to outsmart the police.

With strong visuals from Manojh Reddy Katasani and art direction by Thota Tharrani, the film promises an exciting ride that highlights courage and resilience.