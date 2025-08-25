'Postman' trailer: Sanjay Mishra delivers letters during Kargil War
The trailer for Postman, Faizan Bazmee's debut film, is out now.
Sanjay Mishra plays a postman risking his life to deliver an important letter during the 1999 Kargil War.
The trailer highlights his tough journey and explores themes like sacrifice, courage, and patriotism—all through the eyes of an everyday hero.
More about the film
Bazmee shared on Instagram, "Every letter he delivered told a story. This one told his."
The film focuses on unsung heroes—showing that true bravery isn't just about fighting on the front lines but also about those who make personal sacrifices behind the scenes.
Cast and crew of the film
Postman is co-written by Bazmee and Shwet Parekh, with a cast featuring Samarth Shandilya, Tanishq Chaudhary, and Ali Hifazat alongside Mishra.
With Parth Saraf's music and a solid production team backing it up, the movie promises an emotional ride honoring everyday acts of heroism.