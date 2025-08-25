Next Article
'Jhaad Phoonk' teaser out; Padmini Kolhapure-Sumbul Touqeer's film set winter
The first teaser for "Jhaad Phoonk," a new supernatural thriller, is making waves online.
Directed by Rajan Ramgopal Verma and produced by Shailesh Parihaar, and co-produced by Vrunda Brahmbhatt, the film stars Padmini Kolhapure, Yashpal Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer, Harsh Jayesh Rajput, and Apratim Singh.
Set to hit theaters in winter 2025, it's already got people talking with its mysterious vibe.
Teaser gets buzz from digital influencers, paparazzi
The teaser's buzz has been boosted by Bollywood paparazzi and digital influencers like Taran Adarsh and Viral Bhayani. Creators such as Kapil Karande and Sunil Goley have helped it go viral across social media.
With this much excitement building up online, "Jhaad Phoonk" is shaping up to be one of this winter's most anticipated releases.