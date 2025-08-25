'Jhaad Phoonk' teaser out; Padmini Kolhapure-Sumbul Touqeer's film set winter

Teaser gets buzz from digital influencers, paparazzi

The teaser's buzz has been boosted by Bollywood paparazzi and digital influencers like Taran Adarsh and Viral Bhayani. Creators such as Kapil Karande and Sunil Goley have helped it go viral across social media.

With this much excitement building up online, "Jhaad Phoonk" is shaping up to be one of this winter's most anticipated releases.