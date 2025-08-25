Next Article
Ashish Vidyarthi, Apoorva Mukhija resolve 'aunty' comment misunderstanding
Ashish Vidyarthi and influencer Apoorva Mukhija have put their recent reality show misunderstanding behind them.
After Mukhija's casual comment about Vidyarthi sparked some backlash, she reached out to apologize over WhatsApp.
Vidyarthi shared that there are "no hard feelings" and appreciated her sincerity.
Vidyarthi encourages Mukhija to stay true to herself
Vidyarthi called the moment a learning experience about how different generations communicate, saying he's picked up a lot from younger contestants on The Traitors.
He encouraged Mukhija to stay true to herself, and mentioned they're even planning to catch up over lunch—proving it's all good vibes now.