Boney Kapoor moves court over Sridevi's Chennai farmhouse dispute
Film producer Boney Kapoor has taken the legal route to protect a cherished piece of his family history—a farmhouse on Chennai's East Coast Road that his late wife, veteran actor A. Sridevi, bought back in 1988.
Three individuals are now claiming the property using a 2005 heirship certificate, but Kapoor says the document is fake and wants it canceled.
Kapoor's arguments in the case
Kapoor argues these claimants aren't actually legal heirs under the Hindu Succession Act, pointing out issues like an invalid second marriage and problems with how the certificate was issued.
He also notes that Sridevi legally purchased the land based on a family partition deed from 1960 between the original owner's family and says his family has had absolute possession and enjoyment of the property ever since.
HC's order in the matter
On August 25, 2025, the Madras High Court asked local authorities to decide within four weeks whether to cancel that disputed heirship certificate.
For Kapoor, this is a big step toward settling who really owns Sridevi's old Chennai home.