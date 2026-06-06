AICWA seeks action after Shinde admits false sexual harassment allegation
The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) is calling for strict action against actor Shilpa Shinde, who recently admitted on a podcast that she made false sexual harassment allegations against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli back in 2017.
AICWA says these kinds of false claims can seriously harm someone's reputation and career.
AICWA warns false claims harm credibility
AICWA pointed out that incidents like this make it harder for real victims to be believed and get justice.
They've asked Maharashtra's Chief Minister to take legal action, saying, "Such incidents can create doubt around legitimate complaints and make it more difficult for real survivors of harassment within the Bollywood film industry to be heard and believed."
The group also emphasized the need for honesty and fairness so both innocent people and actual victims are protected.