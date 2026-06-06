AICWA seeks action after Shinde admits false sexual harassment allegation

AICWA warns false claims harm credibility

AICWA pointed out that incidents like this make it harder for real victims to be believed and get justice.

They've asked Maharashtra's Chief Minister to take legal action, saying, "Such incidents can create doubt around legitimate complaints and make it more difficult for real survivors of harassment within the Bollywood film industry to be heard and believed."

The group also emphasized the need for honesty and fairness so both innocent people and actual victims are protected.