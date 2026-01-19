Ajay Devgn announces ambitious AI film 'Bal Tanhaji': Watch teaser

Project details

'Bal Tanhaji' explores new storytelling formats

Bal Tanhaji tells the story of a young Tanhaji after he witnessed his father's murder. It is an original property of Lens Vault Studios, marking the studio's foray into AI-driven content creation. The film builds on the success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and delves into new storytelling formats while preserving the emotional and cultural essence of its predecessor. The visual development and world-building are being handled by Prismix Studios, Lens Vault's in-house generative AI and creative technology division.