Ajay Devgn announces ambitious AI film 'Bal Tanhaji': Watch teaser
What's the story
Ajay Devgn has announced his first generative AI original film, Bal Tanhaji, under his new venture Lens Vault Studios. The project is an extension of the popular Unsung Warriors franchise that began with the 2020 blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Bal Tanhaji will use generative AI to tell its story and is designed for digital audiences.
Project details
'Bal Tanhaji' explores new storytelling formats
Bal Tanhaji tells the story of a young Tanhaji after he witnessed his father's murder. It is an original property of Lens Vault Studios, marking the studio's foray into AI-driven content creation. The film builds on the success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and delves into new storytelling formats while preserving the emotional and cultural essence of its predecessor. The visual development and world-building are being handled by Prismix Studios, Lens Vault's in-house generative AI and creative technology division.
Studio statement
Devgn's vision for 'Bal Tanhaji' and Lens Vault Studios
Speaking about the studio's vision, Devgn said, "Lens Vault Studios was created to move beyond conventional boundaries of storytelling. Our focus is on discovering formats and mediums that are still largely untapped while applying the discipline and scale of mainstream cinema." "Bal Tanhaji represents the beginning of this journey into future-ready content creation." The film is expected to redefine how Indian cinema approaches franchise-building through technology.