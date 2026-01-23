Ajith Kumar's 'AK64' starts filming February 2026
Entertainment
Ajith Kumar is gearing up for his next big project, tentatively called AK64, which starts shooting in February 2026.
Director Adhik Ravichandran shared the news after Mankatha's re-release, promising "a lot of surprises" and something fresh compared to their last film together, Good Bad Ugly.
What to expect: new twists and streaming updates
Ravichandran teased that AK64 will bring new themes and keep fans guessing with unexpected elements.
If you missed it, Ajith's previous movie Good Bad Ugly—where he plays a former crime lord fighting for his son—is now streaming on Netflix.
Plus, the recent return of Mankatha to theaters has fans buzzing about what's next for Ajith.