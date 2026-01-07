When to stream Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Akhanda 2' on Netflix
What's the story
The fantasy actioner Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna, will be available for streaming on Netflix from Friday, January 9. The film's digital premiere follows its theatrical release on December 12. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the movie has been inching toward the ₹100 crore mark but has seen a significant slowdown in collections, indicating a mixed level of success. Thaman S's music and Balakrishna's performance have been praised as highlights of the film.
Film overview
'Akhanda 2' plot and cast details
Akhanda 2: Thaandavam revolves around a neighboring country's conspiracy to destroy India by attacking its spiritual core. The film's narrative intensifies as the enemy nation plans a biowarfare attack during the Maha Kumbh Mela, leading to a national crisis. The responsibility of creating an antidote falls on Janani, Murali Krishna's 16-year-old daughter with an IQ of 266. Balakrishna reprises his role as Akhanda Rudra Sikandar in this sequel to the hit 2021 film Akhanda.
Production details
'Akhanda 2' features an ensemble cast and crew
It also stars Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra, Viji Chandrasekhar, Kabir Duhan Singh, Saswata Chatterjee, Achyuth Kumar, Sangay Tsheltrim, and Poorna. The film is produced by Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, and Ishan Saksena under the banners of 14 Reels Plus Entertainment and IVY Entertainment. C Ramprasad and Santosh Detake handled the cinematography while Tammiraju edited it. Announcing the OTT release date, Netflix wrote, "Babu ready babu... start camera.. Action!" Akhanda 2 will stream in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.