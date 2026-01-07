When to stream Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Akhanda 2' on Netflix 

'Akhanda 2' is headed to Netflix

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:17 pm Jan 07, 202602:17 pm

The fantasy actioner Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna, will be available for streaming on Netflix from Friday, January 9. The film's digital premiere follows its theatrical release on December 12. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the movie has been inching toward the ₹100 crore mark but has seen a significant slowdown in collections, indicating a mixed level of success. Thaman S's music and Balakrishna's performance have been praised as highlights of the film.