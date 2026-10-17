'Akka': Keerthy Suresh-Radhika Apte's series gets release date, teaser

Apte added, "Rudra is a fascinating character, driven by her own convictions and an instinct to challenge the world around her."

She also revealed, "It's wonderful that the date announcement and the teaser drop of Akka has coincided with Keerthy's birthday. I am sure it is going to be lucky for us."

Akka is the directorial debut of Dharmaraj Shetty, who has also penned the series.