'Akka': Keerthy Suresh-Radhika Apte's series gets release date, teaser
What's the story
Netflix has announced that its upcoming series Akka, starring Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte, will premiere on October 30. The announcement was made on Saturday along with the release of a teaser for the show. The series is set in a fictional kingdom called Pernuru during the 1980s and revolves around women who have built, governed, and protected this land.
Teaser highlights
Teaser showcases Suresh and Apte's characters
The teaser for Akka introduces Suresh as Bhavani and Apte as Rudra.
The series, produced by YRF Entertainment, is a gangster saga.
The Netflix caption on X read, "Akka ki hukumat. Beheno ka raaj. Aur unpar khatre ka saaya."
In a statement, Suresh said, "The love I receive from the audience every year makes this day incredibly meaningful, and being able to celebrate it by unveiling the teaser of Akka, a project so close to my heart, feels truly special."
Twitter Post
See the clip here
Akka ki hukumat. Beheno ka raaj. Aur unpar khatre ka saaya 🐦🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sF2mO7Wkvi— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 17, 2026
Actor statements
'Akka's date announcement coincided with Suresh's birthday
Apte added, "Rudra is a fascinating character, driven by her own convictions and an instinct to challenge the world around her."
She also revealed, "It's wonderful that the date announcement and the teaser drop of Akka has coincided with Keerthy's birthday. I am sure it is going to be lucky for us."
Akka is the directorial debut of Dharmaraj Shetty, who has also penned the series.