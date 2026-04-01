Akkineni senior hails son's 'Lenin' ahead of June 26 return
Entertainment
Nagarjuna is hyped for his son Akhil Akkineni's new film, Lenin, saying fans will get to see a whole new side of Akhil this time.
The movie drops June 26, marking Akhil's return after almost three years away since Agent.
With his earlier films not quite hitting the mark, there's a lot riding on this one for him.
Abburu directs 'Lenin' starring Borse
Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu and starring Bhagyashri Borse, Lenin, promises plenty of emotion and gripping moments.
The release was pushed from April 30 to June 26 to dodge a box office clash with Ram Charan's Peddi.
Music is by Thaman S., and the film is produced by Nagarjuna himself along with Suryadevara Naga Vamsi.