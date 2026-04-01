Akkineni senior hails son's 'Lenin' ahead of June 26 return Entertainment Apr 30, 2026

Nagarjuna is hyped for his son Akhil Akkineni's new film, Lenin, saying fans will get to see a whole new side of Akhil this time.

The movie drops June 26, marking Akhil's return after almost three years away since Agent.

With his earlier films not quite hitting the mark, there's a lot riding on this one for him.