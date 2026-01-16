Akshay Kumar explains 'Wheel of Fortune' rules in new promo

Sony TV has released an exciting new promo for the Indian version of Wheel of Fortune , featuring Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar as the host. The clip gives viewers a sneak peek into the show's format, with contestants spinning a wheel and solving word puzzles for big prizes under Kumar's guidance. The show will premiere on January 27, 2026.

Show details 'Wheel of Fortune India' to bring global game show format The Indian version of Wheel of Fortune is based on a globally recognized game show concept where contestants guess letters to solve word puzzles while spinning a large wheel for cash and prizes. Kumar explains that contestants can choose from three options: Spin (spin the wheel for rewards/punishment), Buy, and Solve. The show promises to bring this blend of suspense, fun, and audience engagement to Sony TV's primetime lineup with Kumar's signature screen presence as the host.

Anticipation Kumar's star power expected to boost show's appeal Kumar's involvement is likely to heighten anticipation for the show's launch. Known for his diverse filmography and charismatic persona, he brings familiarity and star power to the adaptation. The show will air Monday to Friday at 9:00pm. This move also highlights a growing trend of Bollywood stars taking on significant television roles, as they explore expanded opportunities in TV entertainment.

