When, where to watch Akshay's 'Wheel of Fortune' on OTT
What's the story
The Indian version of the popular American game show Wheel of Fortune, hosted by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, will premiere on January 27. The show will air on Sony TV and SonyLIV from Monday to Friday at 9:00pm. The announcement was made by the makers on Wednesday.
Show details
'Wheel of Fortune' to feature lavish set and prize money
The Indian version of Wheel of Fortune will feature a grand set with a giant wheel, vibrant lighting, and immersive sound. The show will also have prize money, sponsor tie-ins, and special festival events. Reportedly, the format will focus on everyday Indians and their compelling stories.
Host details
Kumar's hosting role in 'Wheel of Fortune India'
Kumar's involvement in Wheel of Fortune India marks his return to mainstream television hosting after several successful stints. A source close to the production said, "A show like Wheel of Fortune needs a host who feels approachable, warm and energetic. Akshay ticks all the boxes." The show aims to engage all ages, blending luck (spinning the wheel for money) with language skills (solving puzzles).
Show history
'Wheel of Fortune' has been a global TV phenomenon
Since its inception in the US in the 1970s, Wheel of Fortune has become a global TV sensation. The format has been adapted in over 60 markets worldwide and is known for its iconic wheel, clever word puzzles, and thrilling bonus rounds. Sony aims to blend an Indian touch with this globally successful format by incorporating local language, cultural references, and celebrity specials.