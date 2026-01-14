When, where to watch Akshay's 'Wheel of Fortune' on OTT 

The Indian version of the popular American game show Wheel of Fortune, hosted by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar , will premiere on January 27. The show will air on Sony TV and SonyLIV from Monday to Friday at 9:00pm. The announcement was made by the makers on Wednesday .

Show details 'Wheel of Fortune' to feature lavish set and prize money The Indian version of Wheel of Fortune will feature a grand set with a giant wheel, vibrant lighting, and immersive sound. The show will also have prize money, sponsor tie-ins, and special festival events. Reportedly, the format will focus on everyday Indians and their compelling stories.

Host details Kumar's hosting role in 'Wheel of Fortune India' Kumar's involvement in Wheel of Fortune India marks his return to mainstream television hosting after several successful stints. A source close to the production said, "A show like Wheel of Fortune needs a host who feels approachable, warm and energetic. Akshay ticks all the boxes." The show aims to engage all ages, blending luck (spinning the wheel for money) with language skills (solving puzzles).