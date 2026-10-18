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Home / News / Entertainment News / Akshay Kumar to play tiger hunter in Priyadarshan's next?
Akshay Kumar to play tiger hunter in Priyadarshan's next?
The film will go on floors soon

Akshay Kumar to play tiger hunter in Priyadarshan's next?

By Isha Sharma
Oct 18, 2026
09:24 am
What's the story

Akshay Kumar is reuniting with director Priyadarshan for a new comedy film, reported Hindustan Times. The yet-untitled project will feature Kumar as an eccentric tiger hunter in the 1970s. This will be Priyadarshan's 99th directorial venture. The film is expected to go on floors in the last week of November and will be produced by Ramesh Taurani.

Production insights

Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav to be part of ensemble cast

The three-month-long shoot will take place in Rajasthan's wildlife locations and on a set in Mumbai.

The team is also scouting locations in Bhopal, reported HT.

Annu Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav have already been roped in, while the search for the female lead is underway.

The film has been written by Priyadarshan and Rohan Shankar, who previously collaborated on Bhooth Bangla.

Director's statement

This is what Priyadarshan said about sticking to comedies

Priyadarshan had recently said that he plans to focus on comedies in Hindi cinema after the lukewarm response to his last film, Haiwaan.

He told HT, "If that's the demand, why should I experiment with other kinds of films? I will play for the gallery and try meaningful movies in the South."

Haiwaan, starring Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, was released in September.

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