Akshay Kumar to play tiger hunter in Priyadarshan's next?
What's the story
Akshay Kumar is reuniting with director Priyadarshan for a new comedy film, reported Hindustan Times. The yet-untitled project will feature Kumar as an eccentric tiger hunter in the 1970s. This will be Priyadarshan's 99th directorial venture. The film is expected to go on floors in the last week of November and will be produced by Ramesh Taurani.
Production insights
Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav to be part of ensemble cast
The three-month-long shoot will take place in Rajasthan's wildlife locations and on a set in Mumbai.
The team is also scouting locations in Bhopal, reported HT.
Annu Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav have already been roped in, while the search for the female lead is underway.
The film has been written by Priyadarshan and Rohan Shankar, who previously collaborated on Bhooth Bangla.
Director's statement
This is what Priyadarshan said about sticking to comedies
Priyadarshan had recently said that he plans to focus on comedies in Hindi cinema after the lukewarm response to his last film, Haiwaan.
He told HT, "If that's the demand, why should I experiment with other kinds of films? I will play for the gallery and try meaningful movies in the South."
Haiwaan, starring Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, was released in September.