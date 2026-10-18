Akshay Kumar to play tiger hunter in Priyadarshan's next?

The three-month-long shoot will take place in Rajasthan's wildlife locations and on a set in Mumbai.

The team is also scouting locations in Bhopal, reported HT.

Annu Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav have already been roped in, while the search for the female lead is underway.

The film has been written by Priyadarshan and Rohan Shankar, who previously collaborated on Bhooth Bangla.