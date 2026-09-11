'Haiwaan' review: Just not gripping enough
What's the story
Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, a remake of his 2016 movie Oppam, is headlined by Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. Haiwaan aspires to be a fast-paced, edge-of-the-seat thriller but fizzles out too soon, leaving you confused and frustrated. The eighth collaboration between Priyadarshan and Kumar, it presents the actor in a new avatar, but its predictability and lengthy runtime render it underwhelming.
Plot
A blind man becomes a child's savior
Khan plays a visually impaired character, Shyam Rane, while Boman Irani essays his friend, Judge Pradhan.
Pradhan has a raging, longstanding rivalry with a former convict, Parshuram (Kumar), and fears for his life and that of his young daughter, Nandini.
After Parshuram brutally murders Pradhan, Shyam takes it upon himself to hunt him and save Nandini.
Will Shyam succeed?
#1
The movie goes on forever
Haiwaan runs for a staggering two hours and 44 minutes.
The scenes drag on, the transitions are off, and the ensemble appears overcrowded (saddening to say that about a Priyadarshan film).
There are numerous sub-plots (Shyam's sister's marriage, a domestic help's abusive husband, etc).
These ideas fail to merge into a coherent narrative, and you desperately want the characters to wrap it up.
#2
'Haiwaan' has so much to say, but it's mostly noise
While most films suffer from a lack of backstories, Haiwaan is burdened by their excess.
Shyam is not just a building's maintenance manager, but also a violinist and a wrestler, so we're made to sit through those scenes and unnecessary songs.
We also see Shyam's financial struggles and his brewing rivalry with his brother.
None of this is particularly relevant to the plot.
#3
The film is buried under too much information
Haiwaan lacks the tension and dread that define thrillers.
Instead of a gripping cat-and-mouse chase, it becomes a melodramatic, overlong drama that doesn't know where to stop.
Priyadarshan bores us with repetitive confrontations between Shyam and Parshuram.
While you feel for Shyam, your patience keeps dwindling, and you won't know where one scene ends and another begins.
#4
A sense of artificiality never leaves it
With her one-note dialogue delivery, Saiyami Kher, who essays police officer Varsha, leaves much to be desired.
The film needed more nuance, and its tendency to underline every idea further dampens the experience.
It desperately wants to be both a drama and a thriller, and after a point, we just become restless, confused spectators while the film tumbles on.
#5
The performances work for the movie
Just months after Kartavya, Khan finds another author-backed role and runs with it.
He's perfectly believable as the visually challenged protagonist who will stop at nothing to save Nandini from a monster.
This is also an exciting turn for Kumar, who appears menacing with his manic laughter, scruffy beard, and bloodshot eyes.
The film might be disappointing, but the performances never miss.
#6
Supporting cast also has memorable moments
Sharib Hashmi plays a cop and is a complete hoot despite his limited screen time.
He brings comic relief to the film.
His scenes with the late Asrani and Rajpal Yadav (who plays an auto driver) are effortlessly delightful and will make you laugh out loud.
Divakar Mani's cinematography is another standout; so is the gritty, relentless action.
Verdict
Better suited for OTT; 2.5/5 stars
Priyadarshan always assembles formidable casts, and this film is no different.
Khan, Kumar, Yadav, Hashmi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Rajesh Sharma leave you with no complaints, but the story itself has no surprises.
You can watch it once it hits OTT, but if you expect any twists, you'll be disappointed.
Haiwaan moves in circles for nearly three hours and ultimately ends up nowhere.
2.5/5 stars.