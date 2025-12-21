Akshay Kumar is bringing 'Wheel of Fortune' to India
Akshay Kumar just announced he'll be hosting the Indian version of the classic game show Wheel of Fortune.
Sharing his excitement on X, he wrote, "Ab matter karega har ek akshar, jab ghumega jaadu ka chakkar \n\nWheel Of Fortune India, exclusively on @SonyTV and @SonyLIV.\n\n#SonyTv #ComingSoon. pic.twitter.com/Oj3BKK7OLZ"
What's happening?
The iconic show—famous for its spinning wheel and word puzzles—is getting an Indian makeover.
It's set to premiere in 2026 on Sony TV and SonyLIV, with production kicking off mid-January.
Expect big prizes, Hindi and regional phrases and cultural references, colorful lights, and even a Play Along feature so you can join in from home.
Akshay's reality show track record
Akshay isn't new to hosting—he's led shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and MasterChef India before.
So if you're a fan of game nights or just love seeing Akshay in action, this one might be worth tuning in for!