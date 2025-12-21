'Raja Saab' struggles to impress with low US pre-sales

US pre-sales for The Raja Saab are around $130K from 939 shows—roughly 4.5K tickets sold so far. North American totals are just under $135K, which is slightly lower than recent films like Coolie and Devara at similar stages.

Can it turn things around?

Trade experts think The Raja Saab could still pull in ₹6-9 crore on day one in Hindi markets thanks to Prabhas's pan-India appeal.

However, it will be competing directly with Vijay's Jana Nayagan on release day—which might make things tougher at the box office.

Still, Prabhas fans and Telugu cinema lovers remain curious to see how it plays out.