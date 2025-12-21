'Raja Saab' struggles to impress with low US pre-sales
The Raja Saab is an upcoming Telugu film directed by Maruthi and starring Prabhas, alongside Malavika Mohanan (making her Telugu debut), Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Boman Irani.
The movie hits theaters on January 9, 2025, but, despite its star cast and buzz, it's not matching the early hype of other big Telugu releases.
In numbers:
US pre-sales for The Raja Saab are around $130K from 939 shows—roughly 4.5K tickets sold so far.
North American totals are just under $135K, which is slightly lower than recent films like Coolie and Devara at similar stages.
Can it turn things around?
Trade experts think The Raja Saab could still pull in ₹6-9 crore on day one in Hindi markets thanks to Prabhas's pan-India appeal.
However, it will be competing directly with Vijay's Jana Nayagan on release day—which might make things tougher at the box office.
Still, Prabhas fans and Telugu cinema lovers remain curious to see how it plays out.