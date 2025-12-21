Urmila Matondkar gears up for comeback, teases OTT debut

Actor Urmila Matondkar has denied rumors about her exit from Bollywood . Speaking to Hindustan Times, she revealed that she is preparing for a comeback with new roles, including projects for streaming platforms. "I can't blame anybody if they thought that maybe I'm not doing movies or something. But that never was the case," she said.

Career gap Matondkar's last film was over 5 years ago Matondkar hasn't appeared in a film in over five years. Despite being active on television, such as her judging role on DID Super Moms Season 3 in 2022, it wasn't an acting comeback. This long gap led to public speculation about her leaving the film industry. Reacting to this, she said, "I'm definitely at this moment all ready to get back onto the silver screen. I am looking for roles which I have not done before, especially on OTT."

New projects Matondkar's OTT debut to release next year The Rangeela actor added, "Because there is just so much that is happening on OTT, which has opened a different gamut of genres, characters and emotions, which were unexplored earlier." "I have already finished one show, and hopefully that should come sometime next year." "I will definitely try and explore something new. It's just about time to get back onto the film sets and get rocking again."