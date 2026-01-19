LOADING...
Other actors will join later

Akshay to start shooting Anees Bazmee's comedy film tomorrow

By Shreya Mukherjee
Jan 19, 2026
11:33 am
What's the story

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is set to reunite with director Anees Bazmee for an untitled comedy film. The actor-director duo last worked together on the 2011 film Thank You. Recently, Kumar has also reunited with directors Subhash Kapoor and Priyadarshan on other projects. And, now, we have a production update for the Bazmee directorial.

Production details

A huge indoor set has been constructed

The filming of the untitled project will commence on Tuesday, January 20, at Royal Gold Studios in Goregaon, Mumbai. A huge indoor set has been constructed for the shoot. "It's a classic Anees Bazmee comedy with fast-paced scenes, and confusion born from multiple characters and hilarious situations," a source close to the production revealed to Mid-Day. The film was originally slated to go on floors in February.

Schedule

Kumar to shoot solo for 1st leg of filming

During the initial five-week schedule at Royal Gold Studios, Bazmee will shoot several indoor scenes. The second leg of the shoot will take place in Delhi. While other actors, including lead actor Vidya Balan, will join later, Kumar will start shooting on January 20.

Past projects

Kumar and Bazmee's previous collaborations

Kumar and Bazmee have previously worked together on several successful films, including Welcome (2007), Singh Is Kinng (2008), and Thank You (2011). Their upcoming project is described as a high-energy, laugh-a-minute entertainer, typical of Bazmee's style.

