Akshay to start shooting Anees Bazmee's comedy film tomorrow

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is set to reunite with director Anees Bazmee for an untitled comedy film. The actor-director duo last worked together on the 2011 film Thank You. Recently, Kumar has also reunited with directors Subhash Kapoor and Priyadarshan on other projects. And, now, we have a production update for the Bazmee directorial.

Production details A huge indoor set has been constructed The filming of the untitled project will commence on Tuesday, January 20, at Royal Gold Studios in Goregaon, Mumbai. A huge indoor set has been constructed for the shoot. "It's a classic Anees Bazmee comedy with fast-paced scenes, and confusion born from multiple characters and hilarious situations," a source close to the production revealed to Mid-Day. The film was originally slated to go on floors in February.

Schedule Kumar to shoot solo for 1st leg of filming During the initial five-week schedule at Royal Gold Studios, Bazmee will shoot several indoor scenes. The second leg of the shoot will take place in Delhi. While other actors, including lead actor Vidya Balan, will join later, Kumar will start shooting on January 20.

Advertisement